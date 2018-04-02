The Fraser Valley Express will begin running on Sundays and holidays this fall. Submitted

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

B.C. and Ottawa have signed a long-awaited funding agreement that will bring $4.1 billion in transportation and infrastructure money to B.C.

Federal Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi and B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena made the announcement Monday in Vancouver.

The money includes $2.2 billion for TransLink, $464 million for BC Transit, $1.1 billion for greenhouse gas emission-reducing infrastructure, $166 million to improve the quality of life in northern communities and $157 million for culture and recreation projects.

Trevena said Ottawa’s $4.1 billion investment will leverage $10 billion through cost-sharing agreements with the province and municipalities.

It comes from a pool of $33 billion already set aside by Ottawa for provincial funding agreements.

The federal government will pay for up to 40 per cent of new builds and 50 per cent of repair and rehabilitation projects.

Rural and northern communities will get 50 per cent of all costs covered, while communities under 5,000 people will get 60 per cent.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Port Alberni Reconciliation Forum explores solutions, next steps

Just Posted

Port Alberni Reconciliation Forum explores solutions, next steps

More than a hundred people gathered on the anniversary of the Walk for Reconciliation

Jordan Abel talks representation and erasure at North Island College

Award-winning writer set to visit Port Alberni campus

Alberni Valley community survey feeds into Vital Signs

Second report coming on Valley quality of life

TimberWest outlines public access rules

Company prefers to work with organizations and groups to provide access

First female apprentice in Alberni shop had an early grounding

Sarah LaRose is four months into an apprenticeship at Harbourview Collision

Port Alberni celebrates Easter

There was plenty of Easter fun in the Alberni Valley last weekend

B.C., Ottawa sign $4.1-billion transportation and infrastructure deal

More than half the money will fund transportation throughout the province

Rental home features mould and ‘rat poo’

Fraser Valley man horrified after viewing house for rent

The battle to exempt medicinal cannabis from excise taxes

Medical marijuana users set lobbying push on federal cannabis tax proposal

Up to 30 people possibly exposed to a used needle at Toronto health fair

According to a doctor needles were not consistently changed between clients

Fort McMurray wildfire forces man to lose weight

An Alberta man says Fort McMurray wildfire saved his life by forcing weight loss

Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Canadian Federation for Independent Business poll suggests B.C. is fourth most optimistic province

Driver injured in hit and run incident on Highway 19 at Jubilee Parkway near Campbell River

Police looking for Toyota pickup truck, possibly grey in colour

B.C. boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Most Read