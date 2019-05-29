Rather than ban cellphones from schools, parents and educators should work to ensure young people are taught to use them responsibly, argues Beau Simpson. (Photo: Pixabay)

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

British Columbia says it will sharpen its consumer protection laws to provide cellphone customers with more complete information about their bills as it prepares to urge federal regulators to reduce fees.

Mike Farnworth acknowledges the province does not control fees, but can use its laws to ensure cellphone users have clear understanding of their service.

He announced a public survey asking people to share their views and experiences about cellphone contracts to provide the government with information for their review of consumer protection laws.

Farnworth says he wants to hear from people about their cellphone complaints and whether they find their plans affordable.

The New Democrat government promised in its spring throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service and urge the federal government to deliver affordable billing options.

Farnworth says the survey runs until July 5 and takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The Canadian Press

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

