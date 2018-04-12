Const. Ian Jordan of the Victoria Police Department. Photo contributed

B.C. police officer dies after 30 years in a coma

Injuries sustained while on-duty left Victoria officer in a coma until his death Wednesday

The Victoria Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers.

Const. Ian Jordan died Wednesday night after being in a coma for more than 30 years due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash while on-duty.

Jordan was injured during the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 1987, while responding to a potential break and enter in progress on Fort Street. As members of the Victoria Police Department raced to the scene, Jordan’s vehicle and another VicPD car collided at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets.

His injuries left him in a coma until his death on April 11.

“As tragic as this incident was, its enduring legacy was the establishment of a ‘trauma team,’ which was the forerunner of our critical incident stress management (CISM) team. This team is now an essential component of how VicPD assists its officers and staff after traumatic incidents of all kinds,” reads a statement from the department.

“VicPD would like to offer our sincere condolences to Const. Jordan’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

The University of Victoria law school established a bursary in Jordan’s name, to honour his contributions to law enforcement, and to the school, of which he was a graduate in 1984.

A funeral with full police honours is being planned but details have not be announced yet.

editor@vicnews.com

