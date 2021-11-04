FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Premier expected to make a full recovery

B.C.’s premier has been diagnosed with cancer following a procedure last week, the province said Thursday (Nov. 4).

“The surgery and biopsy that were done last week were successful and I am grateful to the amazing health-care team for all the support I’ve received. The pathology confirmed that the growth in my throat was cancerous,” Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

“My prognosis is good and I expect to make a full recovery. In the next couple of weeks I will need to start radiation treatment, which will conclude toward the end of December.”

The premier said he would continue to participate virtually in briefings and cabinet meetings but that Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who has been appointed deputy premier, or other ministers may attend in-person events in Horgan’s stead.

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan working virtually after throat biopsy

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCancerJohn Horgan

Previous story
Elections Canada probes extent of mistakes on polling day in Indigenous communities
Next story
B.C. showing decline in COVID cases but hospitalizations remain high: modelling

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions holds one side of the Royal Canadian Legion flag while Legion Br. 293 president Al Mooney holds the other, prior to raising the flag at city hall on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
REMEMBRANCE DAY 2021: Legion flag raised at Port Alberni City Hall

Wolfgang Zimmermann, president of Pacific Coast University of Workplace Health Sciences, introduces one of the speakers during a virtual convocation ceremony for graduates of the Bachelor of Disability Management program. (SCREENSHOT)
Second class graduates from Pacific Coast University in Port Alberni

Mistletoe Market begins at the Rollin Art Centre on Nov. 16. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Artists and crafters invited to join Mistletoe Market