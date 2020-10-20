A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

Four British Columbians died each day from illicit drug overdoses through September, the provincial coroners service has confirmed.

There were a total of 127 suspected fatal drug overdoses – a 112 per cent increase from September 2019 and a 15 per cent decrease from the record-breaking number of deaths seen in August.

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses, the latest data shows.

