B.C. records 1st COVID-related death in a week; 54 new cases

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area

B.C. officials have announced the province’s first COVID-19 death in one weeks time as 54 more people test positive for the respiratory illness.

The person who died lived in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

Twenty new cases were recorded in Interior Health, followed by 19 in Fraser Health, nine in Vancouver Coastal, five in Island Health and one in Northern Health.

There are currently 650 active cases of COVID-19, of which 63 people are in hospital and 12 in intensive care.

Meanwhile, 79.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received their first dose, with 51.9 per cent of people receiving their second jab.

Currently, there is one active outbreak in acute care at Laurel Place in Surrey Memorial Hospital.

