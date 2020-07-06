FILE – British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens during a news conference regarding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

B.C. recorded 31 new cases and six deaths since Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a Monday (July 6) press briefing.

Nine of those were recorded on Saturday, 15 on Sunday and seven as of Monday. The province also recorded six deaths since Friday. Four of them were long term care home residents in Vancouver Coastal Health and two were in Fraser Health, including one death from Langley Lodge that has now been attributed to COVID-19.

There are currently 16 people in hospital with the virus, nine in Fraser Health and seven in Fraser Coastal Health. Total test positive cases in B.C. are at 166. Of the 16 hospitalized patient, four are in ICU.

READ MORE: Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic

READ MORE: A parallel crisis: How COVID-19 has exacerbated the drug overdose crisis

More to come.

