B.C. records 500 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 14 deaths

Outbreak at Surrey Pretrial jail, two more in health care

B.C. public health officials reported 500 new COVID-29 cases on Wednesday, in line with recent results, as Fraser Health deals with an outbreak at Surrey Pretrial provincial prison.

Prisons and homeless shelters are among the priorities for B.C.’s immunization program after front-line health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care homes receive vaccine. There were 14 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported Wednesday, for a total of 1,104 since the pandemic began in B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said recent test results show “our COVID-19 curve is trending in the right direction,” as vaccine delivery is expected to slow until early February. B.C. is approaching 100,000 vaccine doses given.

B.C. public health officials reported 584 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 up to Sunday and 301 up to Monday, a lower total that generally reflects fewer test results completed on Sunday. There were 465 new cases on Tuesday.

The case distribution for Jan. 20 continues the recent pattern, with 216 cases in the Fraser Health region, 125 in Vancouver Coastal, 91 in Interior Health (Okanagan and Kootenay region), 35 in Northern Health and 32 on Vancouver Island.

There were two new outbreaks reported in the health care system, at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert and Villa Cathay Care Home in Vancouver. Outbreaks at Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey, Maple Ridge Seniors Village, Mountainview Village in Kelowna and Village by the Station in Penticton have been declared over.

