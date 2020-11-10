Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

B.C.’s measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in Metro Vancouver will take time to show results, as public health officials recorded another 525 new cases on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Of the new cases, 325 are in the Fraser Health region, 159 in Vancouver Coastal, 27 in Interior Health and seven each in Northern Health and Vancouver Island. The number of people in hospital province-wide is up to 142, with 46 in intensive care, and three more people have died for a total of 284 since the pandemic began.

There are two additional outbreaks in the health care system, at Holyrood Manor in Maple Ridge and at Burnaby Hospital. There are outbreak protocols in place at 33 long-term care and assisted living facilities and six acute-care wards in B.C., and additional restrictions on home gatherings for Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions.

“We need to break the chains of transmission and slow the surge of COVID-19 cases – especially in the regions and locations of highest spread,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement of the daily report. “The regional health authority restrictions are a short-term pause on non-essential activities to ensure we can maintain capacity within our health-care system and continue important essential activities.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs
Next story
70 years on, Canadian veterans keep memories of ‘forgotten’ Korean War alive

Just Posted

Members of the Alberni Valley Lions Club have sorted items for their annual auction, which will take place online again later this month (November 2020). (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni Valley Lions’ annual auction goes online for second year

Community comes through with donations despite COVID-19 affecting businesses

Port Alberni author Diane Dobson has put together a collection of childhood memories, with proceeds going towards the Ty Watson House. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni writer looks through the eyes of a child

Book raises funds for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society

Josie Osborne and her campaign team watch the results roll in during B.C.’s provincial election on Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of Josie Osborne)
It’s official: Josie Osborne is MLA-elect for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Final count of mail-in ballots did not produce change in central Vancouver Island riding

An excavator works to remove contaminated soil from McLean Mill on Nov. 8. (PHOTO COURTESY SUSAN ROTH)
City of Port Alberni continues cleaning up after spill at McLean Mill

Cost expected to be in excess of $100,000

Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ veteran forward Ryan Tverberg beats Nanaimo Clippers’ Tim Washe to the puck at centre ice in first period action of their exhibition game Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. The Clippers won the game 3–1. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split weekend games

Forward Brandon Buhr scores hat trick against Grizzlies

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

Dover Bay Secondary School. (File photo)
Second COVID-19 case at Nanaimo high school makes a ‘cluster’

Individual from Dover Bay Secondary already at home and isolating, says school district

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Most Read