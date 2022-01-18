A kitten interacts with a human as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, 2019. Indoor yoga, gyms and dance studios have been shut down since before Christmas by a COVID-19 public health order. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

A kitten interacts with a human as folks take part in Yoga with Cats on Mats at the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven, 2019. Indoor yoga, gyms and dance studios have been shut down since before Christmas by a COVID-19 public health order. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)

B.C. reopening gyms, fitness on Thursday with COVID-19 precautions

Fans, heaters, spacing for group and individual workouts

B.C.’s yoga studios, gyms and group spaces for fitness and dance are allowed to reopen as of Jan. 20 with ventilation and spacing precautions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Indoor fitness facilities will have to provide a minimum 2.5 metre by 2.5 metre space, and use fans or heaters to help with ventilation as people exert themselves. Participants will have to wear masks unless they are actually working out, and even there Henry said they are recommended if possible.

“It was a difficult decision to close gyms and fitness centres before the holidays, but it gave us time to assess the situation,” Henry said at a briefing Jan. 18.

Orders keeping liquor-primary bars and night clubs remain in place, as well as 50 per cent capacity limits for stadiums and theatres. Restrictions on indoor gatherings and events are extended to Feb. 16 as the high level of infection from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues. Vaccine card restrictions and restaurant rules remain in place.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said as of Jan. 18, there are 854 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, up from 819 in the past 24 hours, with 112 of them in intensive care, up from 99 on Monday. B.C.’s health authorities have begun reporting all cases patient admitted and testing positive, which accounts for some of the increase this week.

RELATED: B.C. adventure tourism operators offered pandemic aid

RELATED: B.C. medical staff brace for COVID-19 peak this week

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Campbell River fire crews rescue worker trapped in loading chute on cargo ship

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022

Lisa George, left, and other volunteers with the Grassroots Homelessness Coalition set up the trailer and awning used in their pop-up warming centres in the spare lot beside the Port Alberni Friendship Center in early December 2021. (PHOTO COURTESY GRASSROOTS H. COALITION)
Grassroots Homelessness Coalition’s trailer ransacked, vandalized in Port Alberni

A tsunami advisory was issued Jan. 15 around 5 a.m. for coastal B.C. (U.S. Tsunami Warning System image)
Lack of tsunami advisory warning causes concern in Alberni Valley

The School District 70 (Pacific Rim) office is located in Port Alberni. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
School District 70 begins search for new superintendent