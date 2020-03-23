B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Three more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday.

The total number of cases in the province has now hit 472, with 48 new cases since Saturday. Henry said 33 people are in hospital due to COVID-19 and 14 of those are in intensive care units.

However, Henry said 100 people have now recovered from the virus and been released from self-isolation. The province has tested 18,000 people, and Henry said she hoped the backlog would be cleared up in the next couple of days.

Health Minister Adrian Dix addressed concerns over the healthcare system’s capacity. Dix said there were 1,234 beds added to the system since March 20, and 157 of those were critical care ones.

The 472 cases in B.C., broken down by health authority:

  • 248 Vancouver Coastal

  • 150 Fraser health

  • 39 Island Health

  • 30 Interior Health

  • 5 Northern Health

More to come.

