The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)

B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A Lower Mainland rugby club has released one of its board members following allegations that two members were involved in a Harrison-area campsite altercation during the Victoria Day weekend.

Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club responded to multiple Facebook posts alleging that two of its members got into a confrontation, threatening to shoot guns and slash the tires of another camper who reported the incident to the Agassiz RCMP.

The alleged victim reportedly published pictures and videos of a portion of the altercation on social media. The post included the license plates of the accused aggressors’ vehicles, personal information of three alleged aggressors and allegations that the altercation was racially motivated.

RELATED: RCMP seek leads after campers allegedly threatened at Harrison campsite

The rugby club confirmed that a member of the board of directors has been removed from the board pending investigations from the RCMP and the club for their alleged involvement in the altercation.

“No other action has been taken because we are waiting to hear from the RCMP,” Ridge Meadow Bruins Rugby president Drew Allan told The Observer. “We cannot wrap up our investigation until the RCMP do, so until then, we will keep our options of action as pending that outcome.”

As of publication, the Agassiz RCMP has found no evidence of firearms or that the incident was racially motivated. Police are also investigating the social media posts related to the incident.

RCMP remind the public that while social media is important for sharing information, it can provide a platform to spread misinformation in hopes of humiliating or shaming others, which cause undue stress in the community and impact unintended victims who may be friends and family of those involved.

The Agassiz RCMP encourages the public to report any interactions such as this to the police first and to please leave the investigations to us, said UFVRD RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

READ ALSO: ‘Appalling’ mess at campsite linked to South Surrey grads

In a statement posted to Facebook on Friday (May 28), the rugby club said a second member was on the scene but was not involved in the altercation. The club said they a third party and witness who attempted to deescalate the situation and who apologized for everyone’s behaviour.

“We urge you not to take action based on any information attained from social media,” a social media statement from the club concluded. “We wish to reiterate that the club would never condone such behavior as has been alleged. Our club stands by our motto of Honesty, Humility and Respect. If these young men crossed the line, they will be held accountable by the law and by the club.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact police at 604-796-2211.

– With files from Neil Corbett

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CampingHarrison Hot SpringsRCMP

Previous story
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Next story
Travel agencies report soaring bookings, but quarantine hotels hold people back

Just Posted

Alberni Brewing Company co-owner Heather Welsh said seeing restaurant full of people on May 26 was exciting. The craft brewery was open less than a week when B.C.’s provincial health officer imposed ‘circuit-breaker’ closures in late March to try and stop rising COVID-19 case numbers. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER WELSH)
Port Alberni restaurants relieved to open doors for indoor dining again

Owners thank staff, community for support during tough COVID-19 ‘circuit-breaker’

John Mayba of Cycle Alberni wears one of the new Go By Bike t-shirts that are available during Go By Bike week from May 31 to June 6. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Cycle Alberni encourages cyclists to get and out ride for Go By Bike week

Go By Bike Week is scheduled for May 31 to June 6

Port Alberni’s BCHL ownership team is bringing a Junior B hockey team to the city for 2021-22. (SCREENSHOT)
Port Alberni joins Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League with new team

Port Alberni Bombers cleared for takeoff in 2021

A pair of Beavers from the First Port Alberni Beavers, Cubs and Scouts enjoyed the Canada Day parade on July 1, 2018. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Canada Day parade in Port Alberni cancelled for 2021

Parade committee ‘uncertain’ if large events will be permitted by July 1

Paige Beardsworth with Tucker, the inspiration for her book “Talented Tucker’s Tricks.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Talented Port Alberni pooch inspires children’s book

The book is geared mainly to children aged 3-7

Cloverdale resident Ryan Eddy on the Lokomat rehabilitation system at Neuromotion Physiotherapy in Surrey. (submitted photo)
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk close to 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

The Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association is asking for the public’s help in finding the gun range’s unofficial mascot, Otis the llama. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association/ Facebook)
Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

Otis the llama, a range regular, has been missing for about two weeks

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Marzipan the baby seal after being rescued in Coal Harbour. (Alyssa Berube photo)
Baby seal ‘Marzipan’ rescued by wildlife response team on northern Vancouver Island

Animal taken to Vancouver for care, recovery

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read