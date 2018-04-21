B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

British Columbia’s two-year prohibition on lobbying by former cabinet ministers and senior government officials takes effect May 1.

Attorney General David Eby says in a statement that the prohibition, included in the amended Lobbyist Registration Act, seeks to ensure the practice is conducted ethically and transparently.

He says senior public officials who become lobbyists may have insider knowledge and influence over former colleagues that gives them an advantage.

Eby says the two-year ban applies to former cabinet ministers and their staff, deputy ministers and senior executives at universities, colleges, school boards and several Crown corporations, agencies and associations.

The Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if it is determined to be in the public interest.

The Lobbyists Registration Amendment Act, 2017 was passed in the B.C. legislature last November.

The Canadian Press

