Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 situation from Vancouver, Aug. 12, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count keeps rising, 867 on Friday

Three more deaths in Interior Health region in 24 hours

B.C. public health teams recorded 867 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with three additional coronavirus-related deaths in the pandemic hot spot of the Interior Health region.

That continues a steep increase in cases in the past month, up from 724 on Thursday and 698 on Wednesday. There are 159 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Aug. 27, up from 139 in the past 24 hours, and 84 in intensive care, up one from Thursday. There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks declared, leaving 14 across the province, mostly in seniors’ long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Of the 4,413 new cases recorded Aug. 18 to 24, 71 per cent (3,031) were in people who were not vaccinated, 11.5 per cent (509) partially vaccinated and 17.5 per cent (773) were fully vaccinated. Of the hospitalized cases, nearly 79 per cent were not vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate walk-in clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region in the 24 hours up to Aug. 27:

• 228 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,377 active

• 165 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,132 active

• 350 new cases in Interior Health, 2,190 active

• 61 new cases in Northern Health, 393 active

• 63 new cases in Island Health, 555 active

