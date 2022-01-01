Harry Bains arrives at the B.C. legislature in Victoria, June 26, 2017. Workers in British Columbia are now eligible for five paid sick days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s guaranteed 5 days of paid sick leave takes effect Jan. 1

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers

Employees in B.C. are now eligible for five paid sick days under a new provincial policy that took effect Jan. 1, 2022.

The guaranteed sick days were announced earlier this year, with Jobs Minister Harry Bains saying that the move will help lower-paid workers who are likely unable to miss a day of pay if forced to call in due to sickness.

The new sick leave protection applies to full-time and part-time workers who have been employed for at least 90 days, under the Employment Standards Act.

The policy seemingly fell short on the 10 days advocated for by the B.C. Federation of Labour, while others argued that small business won’t be able to make up costs for legislated sick leave.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s 5 paid sick days fall short of ask for some; criticized as ‘gut punch’ by small business

