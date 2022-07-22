Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

Acting Attorney General and Housing Minister Murray Rankin has taken on the duties of David Eby, with the latter announcing his plan to run for the BC NDP leadership. (Courtesy of Murray Rankin’s office)

B.C.’s Indigenous relations minister ‘honoured’ to assume attorney general role

Murray Rankin also adds housing responsibilities, has short-term goals for temporary role

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin has taken over as acting attorney general and housing minister, following David Eby’s declaration he is running to become B.C.’s next premier.

In a statement Friday (July 22) from the Ministry of Attorney General, Rankin said he was honoured to temporarily take over the position, an appointment made by Premier John Horgan earlier this week.

Rankin, 72, has served as MLA for Oak Bay-Gordon Head and as minister for Indigenous relations and reconciliation since being elected in 2020.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader

He looks forward to expanding affordable housing access, building safe communities, fighting systemic racism and supporting access to B.C.’s justice services, among other priorities.

Rankin was already B.C.’s backup attorney general and housing minister, according to the order-in-council for cabinet responsibilities.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Attorney GeneralHousingIndigenous reconcilliation

Previous story
B.C. will no longer jail immigrants on behalf of Canada Border Services

Just Posted

Dennis Olsen and Guy Langlois played to an audience of Tea on the Terrace attendants at the Rollin Art Centre gardens. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Enjoy music in the gardens at Rollin Art Centre

The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
EDITORIAL: Prepare now for future fire seasons

A giant Pacific octopus shelters on a reef near Campbell River, awaiting the return of the tide. Alistair Taylor photo
Drastic fluctuations turning B.C. West Coast intertidal zone into ‘murder scene’

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
Mike Savard wins Sunday men’s golf championship at Alberni Golf Club

Pop-up banner image ×