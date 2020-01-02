(Black Press Media files)

B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

Heavy rain and wind is expected to hit the region

People living in the path of a rain and snow storm forecast to hit the south coast should prepare for a power outage, according to BC Hydro.

A storm is expected to hit Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Thursday afternoon and throughout the day Friday, Environment Canada said. The storm is forecast to bring up to 90 millimetres of rain with it for the Lower Mainland, and up to 150 millimetres for parts of Vancouver Island. The region is also expecting strong southeasterly winds.

In a social media post Thursday morning, the utility said they are “preparing for possible damage,” and urged residents to do the same.

BC Hydro said people should make a list of local emergency contact numbers, get surge protectors to protect sensitive electronics and prepare and emergency kit containing:

  • Flashlights

  • Extra batteries

  • First aid kit

  • Bottled water

  • Supplies for people with special needs

  • Copy of your preparedness plan

  • Battery or crank operated clock and radio

  • Corded telephone

  • Non-perishable, ready-to-eat foods

  • Warm clothing and blankets

