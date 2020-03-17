People watch the Stanley Cup playoffs at a bar in Montreal, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

B.C.’s top doctor orders bars, some restaurants to close over COVID-19

B.C. declares the novel coronavirus spread a public health emergency

B.C.’s top doctor is ordering for all bars and pubs to close in B.C. until further notice to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants that cannot practice social-distancing among its guests and manage crowd sizes has also been ordered to close.

Provincial health officials Dr. Bonnie Henry declared a public health emergency Tuesday, which allows for her and Health Minister Adrian Dix to unveil new measures verbally as needed.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool
Next story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

Just Posted

COVID-19: Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations members stop visitors en route to Tofino and Ucluelet

“As much as we don’t want to do this, we need to cap the pandemic.”

Port Alberni homeless count postponed due to COVID-19

Alberni was selected as a pilot site for five-day ‘Point in Time’ homeless count

Port Alberni arts community announces closures in wake of COVID-19

Capitol Theatre, Rollin Art Centre postponing all events

Portraits mask painful past of residential schools at Alberni Valley Museum

Visiting exhibition at Port Alberni’s museum open until May 8

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Nanaimo court closed due to connection to positive COVID-19 case

B.C. Provincial Court announces closure of court locations in Nanaimo, Campbell River

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read