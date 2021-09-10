B.C. sees 820 more COVID-19 cases Friday, 9 more deaths

B.C.’s high level of COVID-19 infection continued Friday, with 820 cases and nine more deaths, as hospitalization and intensive care numbers continue to creep up.

There are 281 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 10, up 19 in the past 24 hours, and 135 people in intensive care, up five since Thursday.

The increase in serious illness has prompted the B.C. health ministry to return to postponing scheduled surgeries, first at Kelowna General and Royal Inland hospitals in the Interior Health region, and this week at Abbotsford Regional, Surrey Memorial, Royal Columbian and Vancouver General hospitals.

Of the nine deaths, three were recorded in Interior Health, three in Vancouver Coastal, two in Northern Health and one on Vancouver Island. There have been no new outbreaks reported in health care facilities in the past 24 hours, with active outbreak protocols and visitor bans in 20 senior care facilities, as well as outbreak protocols in acute care areas at Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals.

As of Sept. 10, 86.1% (3,722,969) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 78.9% (3,412,468) received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

The new and active cases by region are:

• 264 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,750 active

• 112 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 938 active

• 253 new cases in Interior Health, 1,828 active

• 101 new cases in Northern Health, 782 active

• 90 new cases in Island Health, 539 active

