B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Police intercepted $20,000 in small bills tucked between books sent overseas by an elderly Vancouver woman who fell victim to a scammer.

The 96-year-old was alerted to the fraud scheme by her nephew, who noticed a large sum of money missing from her bank account.

“This serves as a reminder, especially for the elderly, to be wary of people who ask for money over the phone,” said Cpl. Tania Visintin on Friday (April 30).

“The older generation is more trustworthy, more vulnerable.”

The senior was called by the suspect March 31. He told her to mail the cash to a United Kingdom address.

A coordinated effort between Vancouver Police’s financial crime unit and enforcement agencies overseas caught the parcel before it reached the scammer.

“We ask anyone who may be suspicious about personal money transfers or withdrawals to call the police or speak to a family member,” said Visintin.

The elderly victim is awaiting the return of her savings from the Canadian Embassy in London, where the money was rerouted.

No arrests have yet been made, Visintin confirmed.

Anyone who falls victim to a scam is asked to report it to Canada’s Anti-Fraud Centre online.

