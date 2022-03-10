An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

An elderly couple in Nanaimo was defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in a lottery scam, say RCMP. (Stock photo)

B.C. seniors defrauded out of nearly $400,000 in fake lottery scam

Elderly couple regularly sent money orders to pay taxes on their ‘winnings,’ say RCMP

Elderly victims have been scammed out of nearly $400,000 in what RCMP say is one of the most costly scams they have seen in Nanaimo.

Police issued a press release Thursday, March 3, notifying the public about the fake lottery scam. The fraud started early last year when the seniors, both in their late 80s, received a call from a scammer claiming to represent ‘Readers Digest Sweepstakes Mega Millions’ and congratulating them on winning $18.5 million and a Mercedes-Benz.

“Several days later they received official-looking documents in the mail … [that] indicated they owed taxes on their winnings, and that they were directed to contact Mega Millions in order to arrange payment,” the release noted.

The scammers remained in contact with the victims, directing regular payments via money orders to various addresses to pay taxes on their winnings and to cover the storage of the car they had won.

“The financial loss the couple experienced is significant and is certainly one of the largest we have seen in Nanaimo,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “It also goes to shows that if fraudsters believe they have convinced you of their legitimacy, they will not stop until essentially there is no more money to give or you figure out it is a scam.”

Police recommend that people educate themselves on scams being perpetrated in Nanaimo and elsewhere. For more information, visit www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

READ ALSO: Online purchases, dicey cryptocurrency schemes top Better Business Bureau’s riskiest scams

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman scammed out of $25,000 after promise of $750-million lottery prize


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Scams

Previous story
Gasoline prices to keep climbing, in spite of crude oil pullback
Next story
VIDEO: Section of highway north of Lytton collapses

Just Posted

The annual Giant Book Sale is returning to the Alberni Athletic Hall this May. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Community Arts Council’s book sale fundraiser returns

HELPING OUT THE HOSPITAL On behalf of the Ultimate Fishing Town Labour Day Salmon Derby, committee member Carolyn Jasken presented a cheque for $5,000 to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation’s emergency expansion challenge in memory of Brian Dalziel. The donation came from the sale of 2021 derby shirts and a portion of ticket sales. Receiving the cheque was Chris Francey, business director for the WCGH foundation. Also present were Brian’s wife Deb, their kids Brody, Carly and Cole and their spouses and kids. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ultimate Fishing Town donates to West Coast General Hospital

The Cook family presents a cheque to the ADSS Senior Girls Basketball team before their trip to provincials. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni senior girls basketball team gets support from home town

A TSN camera crew films Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau on the ice on Saturday, March 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs ride home win streak to top spot in Coastal Conference