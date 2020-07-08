B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

The B.C. government has fulfilled its promise to review the role of police in maintaining public order amid protests about excessive force and racism that have spilled over from the United States.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced an all-party committee of MLAs July 8, to review the Police Act and recommend changes, as police forces across B.C. grapple with incidents of mental illness that occupy much of their time. The committee is to report on its recommendations by May 2021.

more to come…

BC legislature

