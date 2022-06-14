Data collected via LEO satellites is being used for earth surface GHG surveillance by a B.C. firm. (pixabay photo)

Data collected via LEO satellites is being used for earth surface GHG surveillance by a B.C. firm. (pixabay photo)

B.C. space-tech exposing greenhouse gas emissions to better combat climate change

Vancouver’s Metaspectral gets $150,000 from the The Canadian Space Agency to analyze satellite data

A Vancouver-based computer vision company is poised to make the invisible visible through views from space which allow them to see carbon emissions and aid climate change reduction.

Metaspectral announced today (June 14) that it has received $150,000 from the Canadian Space Agency to analyze data from low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites between now until March 2023 in order to quantify greenhouse gas (GHG) levels on the Earth’s surface to help reach climate goals.

According to a Metaspectral news release, the project will analyze data captured by satellites and then process it using a platform that can accurately measure global carbon emissions within a three per cent margin of error.

Metaspectral’s technology makes it possible to observe otherwise invisible materials and characteristics through hyperspectral satellite imagery containing data from across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Accurate, real-time data on GHG levels will allow an environmental view of soils, forests, sea ice levels and more. It will also help measure emissions from oil and gas pipelines, leaks from deep-water drilling activity, and the monitoring of other hazards.

Many governments, including the Canadian government, have introduced pricing mechanisms for carbon emissions. Metaspectral says the information collected will allow observers to better see who is emitting what.

“Climate change is the most serious threat facing humanity,” said Metaspectral co-founder and CTO Migel Tissera. “This technology will make it possible to provide both the public and private sectors with the insights needed to adjust their environmental and climate change policies and plans, as well as reap the potential economic benefits.”

Funding is part of the smartEarth Canadian Space Agency initiative to quantify carbon dioxide (CO2) levels present at ground-elevation.

RELATED: Greenhouse gas emissions exempted, for big B.C. greenhouses

RELATED: B.C. greenhouse gas emissions up 5%, not counting forest offsets

RELATED: Cruise ships leading culprits in rising greenhouse gas emissions at Ogden Point: report

Climate changeSpaceTechnology

Previous story
Canada’s ‘flag war’ with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
Next story
Federal government to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates: sources

Just Posted

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Visitors to the Alberni Valley Regional Airport open house check out a twin-engine Grumman Mallard that flew in from Victoria, and the T-28B Trojan warbird that pilot Roger Yorke brought over from Qualicum Beach Airport, Sunday, June 12, 2022. See more photos from the event on page A7. (PHOTO COURTESY WARWICK PATTERSON, FLYING BC)
Airport open house in Alberni Valley draws hundreds

Ellen Frood (2021), Colin Minions (2022), Capt. Michael Ramsay (2020) with his daughter Heather, all accept Citizen of the Year awards from the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce at the community excellence gala, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National Historic Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trio of Citizens of the Year honoured in Port Alberni

Terry Deakin of INEO Employment, third from left, presents the team at Power of Three with a COVID Resilience Award for 2022 at the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce community excellence awards, Friday, June 10, 2022 at McLean Mill National HIstoric Site. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce celebrates three years of community excellence

Victoria Chicchini, left, and the rest of the Junior Leadership class at Alberni District Secondary School hold up inspirational signs and backpacks they have filled with items useful to people experiencing homelessness. The class donated backpacks to homelessness advocate Mark Braunagel on May 19, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni high school leadership students collect backpacks for people living on city’s streets