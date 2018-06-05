The B.C. SPCA is recommending a ban on horse-drawn trolleys, and asking that carriage tours be limited to quite city areas. (Canadian Press photo)

BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Letter sent to City of Victoria cites accident with bus earlier this year that caused horses to fall

The BC SPCA wants Victoria council to ban horse-drawn carriages from city streets and limit their operations to a “safer park environment.”

In a letter to council to be discussed at committee of the whole this Thursday (June 7), the organization cites a May 4 incident at Ogden Point, where two horses used by Victoria Carriage Tours accidentally fell to the ground when their trolley came in contact with a bus. The letter states that the horses were “in significant stress for more than five minutes.”

A video of the incident caused public alarm, with BC SPCA and animal activists saying workers were not properly trained to handle the situation, as they didn’t immediately remove the harnesses impeding the horses’ mobility.

ALSO READ: Horse-drawn carriage, trolley tour company facing backlash over Ogden Point incident

“The operator also failed to disclose the length of time it took handlers to adequately assess the situation, remove the harnesses, and successfully help the horses to their feet,” the letter reads. “It is decidedly troubling that Victoria Carriage Tours chose to inappropriately downplay a serious incident which put the public at risk.”

The BC SPCA recommends that the operation of horse-drawn vehicles on “traffic-congested” city streets be prohibited to “mitigate the significant risks,” with tours limited to quiet areas around parks.

Spokespersons for Victoria Carriage Tours and Tally-Ho Tours were not immediately available for comment at the time of this writing.

The BC SPCA also recommends limiting such vehicles to one-horse carriages, a move that would essentially ban trolleys that require two horses. “The introduction of this condition would reduce public safety concerns and decrease the risk of injury to a horse should another incident occur.”

RELATED: B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

Additionally, BC SPCA recommends that the horse carriage industry establish standard operating procedures and emergency management plans for urgent situations; that they create a report form for carriage handlers to fill out after any incident, and that they require each operator to have an emergency kit for each vehicle including an extra halter, four traffic cones and first aid kits for both people and horses.

A motion to be discussed at this week’s committee meeting asks for receipt of the correspondence and a request that City staff report back with advice on how best to consider the recommendations.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

 

The B.C. SPCA is recommending a ban on horse-drawn trolleys on downtown Victoria streets, and asking that carriage tours be limited to quieter areas around parks. (Black Press file photo) The B.C. SPCA is recommending a ban on horse-drawn trolleys on downtown Victoria streets, and asking that carriage tours be limited to quieter areas around parks. (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Two teenage boys dead in late-night shooting in South Surrey

Just Posted

Art takes over Alberni Valley Museum for latest exhibit

Artists examine their personal sense of place in unique show

Port Alberni plant pilferers a puzzler for RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP have received multiple reports of suspects stealing their landscaping… Continue reading

Gov’t takeover angers Port Alberni pipeline protesters

‘Going to be a long hot summer’

Pipeline protest at Harbour Quay on Monday

Port Alberni man says ‘it’s important to make our voices heard’

Coulson Aviation cleared for night vision firefighting

Alberni Valley company scores an aerial firefighting first—in Australia

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Man gets life with no parole for 17 years in B.C. teen’s Halloween murder

Matthew Foerster was convicted of the 2011 murder of Taylor Van Diest

PM makes first B.C. visit since TMX pipeline purchase

Justin Trudeau meets with members of the Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee in Chilliwack

Bylaw officer assaulted in B.C. suburb over peacock complaint

Surrey RCMP say a man was arrested and released as investigation into assault on peace officer continues

Pharmacists to be added to B.C. primary care teams

Shift to salaried medical professionals overdue, Adrian Dix says

Connor McDavid rookie card sells for record price online

Edmonton Oilers’ player card sold for US$55,655 in recent auction

La Loche school shooter appeals life sentence

Young man, who cannot be named, killed four and injured seven in northern Saskatchewan

Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

Kate leaves behind her husband, Andy, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade

BC SPCA recommends horse carriage ban on city streets

Letter sent to City of Victoria cites accident with bus earlier this year that caused horses to fall

Most Read