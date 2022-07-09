(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C. Superstore workers vote to accept new deal, avoid strike

58 per cent of union members voted to accept the offer from Loblaws

Workers at Superstore grocery and distribution centre locations narrowly avoided a strike after 58 per cent of union members voted to accept a new deal with Loblaws.

The new agreement affects nearly 10,000 retail grocery and warehouse workers across B.C. After United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 247 union members rejected an initial company offer in April, they voted 97 percent in favour of taking strike action in May.

Loblaws came back to the table with a new offer that included greater wage increases for senior employees, an improved and unified wage scale benefiting 6,500 employees, major scheduling improvements for part-time employees, expanded night shift premiums, a commitment to creating 112 full-time positions, signing bonuses for all employees, and other improvements that address some long-standing contract issues.

“We recognize this was difficult decision for many members and I would like to thank all members who participated in the process,” said Dan Goodman, President of UFCW Local 247. “Thousands of members in the province have engaged with their union. We will continue to listen and support our members as we build even greater solidarity among BC’s retail and warehouse workers.”

In a news release, UFCW said they will now work on implementing and enforcing the new agreement.

READ MORE: Job action possible for government workers as talks with province break down, BCGEU warns

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

Just Posted

Nicole Beaulac’s photo of a dark-eyed Junco singing from the top of some rusty equipment at McLean Mill National Historic Site was the winner of our 2021 Day in Your Life photo competition. (NICOLE BEAULAC PHOTO)
Alberni Valley News readies for annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo shoot

Rod Stacey of Nanaimo, right, shows an onlooker the cockpit of his FE laydown hydro boat at the Sproat Lake Regatta boat and car show n’ shine on Friday, July 13, 2018 in front of Home Hardware in Port Alberni. Stacey and his two sons, Quinn and Ashton, all raced at the Sproat Lake Regatta over the weekend. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Lightning on the Lake is back at Sproat Lake, July 8–10

Martha Martin (left) and Laura Holland, two mothers of Indigenous persons killed by police, spoke at a rally commemorating the anniversary of the police shooting of Holland’s son Jared Lowndes on July 8, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
‘Year of love and rage’: Grieving moms rally on anniversary of Lowndes shooting

BC Ferries is warning customers it is experiencing issues with credit and debit transaction onboard its vessels and at many of its terminals Friday due to the nationwide Rogers outage. (Black Press Media file photo)
Rogers outage affecting use of debit, debit credit cards at BC Ferries terminals, on vessels