Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A recent survey by the Canadian Medical Association found most doctors who responded have not seen an improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment in the last month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

B.C. recorded 55 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (April 28), surpassing 2,000 cases since the novel coronavirus touched down in the province.

This includes 803 in Vancouver Coastal Health’s region, 918 within the Fraser Health Authority, 119 on Vancouver Island, 168 within the Interior Health Authority and 94 within Northern Health Authority.

Additionally, two more people have died related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to 105, provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed during an afternoon news conference.

Ninety-four people are in hospital, with 37 of those in intensive care.

Roughly 1,190 patients have recovered.

More to come.

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; nearly 60% of patients have recovered

