Credit: CBC

B.C. tech giant to be the next dragon on Dragons’ Den

Kelowna’s Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on CBC’s Dragons’ Den

The Kelowna co-founder of Club Penguin is becoming a dragon.

Lane Merrifield and Vincenzo Guzzo will join the lineup for Season 13 of Dragons’ Den, premiering fall 2018 on CBC.

Merrifield and Guzzo bring a wealth of knowledge and skill to the show with firsthand experience establishing and growing multi-million dollar businesses, according to a CBC news release.

These two new Dragon investors will join Arlene Dickinson, Jim Treliving, Michele Romanow and Manjit Minhas, as financier Michael Wekerle and fashion icon Joe Mimran depart the series, said the release.

“I am thrilled to be joining the incredible lineup of Dragons in the Den this season,” said Merrifield. “I’ve been fortunate enough to experience the power and adventure of entrepreneurialism throughout my life, and I can’t wait to share that joy and experience with others. We are privileged to live in a country where entrepreneurs are given a platform like this and I’m honoured to be a part of it.”

Jennifer Dettman, executive director of Unscripted Content at CBC said she is impressed with the new dragons.

“With their extensive experience launching innovative and game-changing businesses, Lane and Vincenzo will bring fresh vision and energy to the den. We thank Michael and Joe for their commitment to the series and developing Canadian entrepreneurs over the past several years. They will always be a part of the Dragons’ Den family, and we wish them continued success with their new ventures.”

