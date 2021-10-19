Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. British Columbia's COVID-19 vaccine card system went into effect Monday. Anyone who wants access to a range of non-essential indoor services must show proof of at least one dose of vaccine, with a second shot required by Oct. 24. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to lift capacity limits for indoor ticketed, organized events as of Oct. 25

Patrons will no longer always need to be seated at restaurants, although masks must be worn

The province will remove capacity limits at venues requiring vaccine cards starting on Oct. 25, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday (Oct. 19).

Henry said that capacity limits will be raised for indoor ticketed events such as sports, concerts, dance and symphony events, as well as for indoor organized events such weddings, funeral receptions and organized parties.

All of those locations will require attendees to be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 24.

Restaurant patrons and attendees at events such as weddings will also now be able to get up and move around, paving the return for dancing at such venues.

The loosening of rules do not apply to areas that have local or regional COVID-19 restrictions, such as the eastern Fraser Valley, Interior Health and Northern Health.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
COVID-19 cases in B.C. kids under 12 have peaked, in decline

Just Posted

Fans in masks fill seats at Weyerhaeuser Arena for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ game Oct. 15, 2021 against Victoria Grizzlies. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs welcome fans back for home opener

Dr. Dorothy (Sam) Williams, chief of staff and medical director for West Coast General Hospital, checks out an artist’s rendering of the remodeled emergency department. An official groundbreaking for the $6.2-million expansion took place Oct. 8, 2021, although construction began in September. (PHOTO COURTESY ISLAND HEALTH)
$6.2M expansion at West Coast General Hospital brings improvement to patient care

Kolten Brown of the U13 Alberni Valley Bulldogs battles with a Peninsula player during Monday’s gold medal game. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s U13 Bulldogs win gold in Thanksgiving hockey tournament

Port Alberni Bombers forward Jaydon Merritt fires a shot at the Kraken goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers’ comeback falls short against Lake Cowichan Kraken