FILE – A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls are to shut down in B.C., following a new order issued Tuesday (Sept. 8) by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry’s order will also ban alcohol sales in restaurants, bars and lounges after 10 p.m., as well as requiring them to close by 11 p.m. The volume of music at those establishments must also be no louder than conversation level so that patrons do not have to shout, and thus spit, in the establishment.

“It’s going to be a challenging time for those businesses,” Henry acknowledged, but said that the new orders were necessary for public safety. The new orders come after Henry told the public last week that it was time to cut back on social interactions.

“I use orders as a last resort… we do it for things where we know it will make a difference.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Just Posted

Writers from Kootenays and Qualicum Beach join forces at Words on Fire

Alberni Valley spoken word open mic event is now virtual

Pot Luck Ceramics closes ground-breaking social enterprise

Port Alberni store celebrates successes in face of COVID-19

Port Alberni fisher wins Ultimate Fishing Derby 2020

Fish caught Saturday kept up the overall lead throughout the weekend

Portions of Kitsuksis Dyke will be closed for maintenance Sept. 8

City of Port Alberni will be placing barriers on west side along Margaret Street

LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s first printing press

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the Alberni Valley Museum

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Smoky Skies Alert issued for southern B.C. due to fires in Washington

Forecasting model illustrates drifting smoke hundreds of miles from fires

Three or more sailing wait for BC Ferries travellers leaving the Island

BC Ferries experiencing heavy traffic for post-Labour Day weekend travellers

Alleged squatter in Nanaimo refuses to leave house, police dog sent in

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Farmers call on B.C. NDP to allow more housing, business

Secondary homes, restaurants, rentals can keep farms viable

Abbotsford’s pink-haired pitching phenom throws 83 mph fastball

Baseball prodigy Raine Padgham records impressive throwing speed at recent Baseball BC camp

Green party leadership race nearly doubles party membership numbers

Party officials say the Greens added 15,000 new people to their membership list during the campaign

Nanaimo man wins $675,000 on Set for Life scratch ticket

38-year-old truck driver bought winning ticket at Jingle Pot Gas N Go

Most Read