A Defend the Water rally was held against Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline Friday at Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl’s office to observe A National Day of Action. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by federal court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws

The province says it’s “very disappointed” by a Federal Court of Appeal decision to dismiss its application to appeal a National Energy Board ruling that allows Kinder Morgan to circumvent City of Burnaby bylaws as it continues expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In response to Friday’s decision, the environment ministry said that this “allows the local permitting process to be needlessly undermined.”

In a statement, environment minister George Heyman said that B.C. “will continue to explore other legal ways” to fight the pipeline expansion.

The pipeline dispute between the neighbouring provinces has gone on since the end of January when Premier John Horgan proposed new restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail, at least until the “behaviour” of spilled bitumen can be better understood and a response plan can be made.

The province had originally filed its appeal in mid-February, after the NEB’s December ruling that allowed Kinder Morgan to bypass local bylaws and continue work on the Westridge Marine Terminal.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley, who had said in early-March that her province would fight B.C.’s appeal, celebrated the victory.

Takin to social media, she called the court’s decision to dismiss the appeal “another step forward for market access, the national climate plan and a strong Canadian economy.”

Notley pointed out that Alberta has won every court challenge against the pipeline and said her province “will not back down until this pipeline is built.”

The expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline has caused months of tension between the two neighbouring provinces, with Notley bringing in, and then stepping back from, a wine ban, a suspension of talks to buy B.C. electricity and Premier John Horgan vowing to fight the pipeline in court.

Opposition to the project has spilled out onto the streets in recent weeks, with dozens of arrests at anti-pipeline rallies near Kinder Morgan sites and protests across Burnaby and even south of the border.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats, closes Seattle consulate
Next story
Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

Just Posted

Alberni high school rocks to raise funds

The second annual athletic department concert series will take place April 6 and 7

Somass Toastmasters celebrate Toastmasters International Month

Local club is looking for new members

Kinder Morgan protest in Port Alberni draws both sides

‘An ad hoc group of citizens really concerned about the future’

Alberni Valley Walk for Alzheimers will honour all caregivers

Register for the May 6 event online

Alberni’s Reconciliation Committee hosts community forum

The community event will take place on the anniversary of Walk for Reconciliation

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 23, 2018

B.C. ‘very disappointed’ by federal court decision to not hear Trans Mountain appeal

Province had wanted court to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws

Half Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear due to fires and climate change

A new study shows half of Alberta’s boreal forest could disappear by 2100 due to wildfires and climate change.

Liberals prepare big push on election reform bills

After more than two years riding the brakes on a raft of promised reforms to election laws, the Trudeau government is preparing to put the pedal to the metal

Russian shopping mall fire kills 64; no alarms reported

The fire at the four-story Winter Cherry mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo was extinguished by Monday morning after burning through the night.

Feds ease restrictions on prescription heroin to address opioid epidemic

The government is making it easier for patients to access prescription heroin and methadone in its fight against the opioid crisis.

Canada expels Russian diplomats in wake of British attack

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the move is in solidarity with Britain in the wake of a nerve agent attack

U.S. expels 60 Russian diplomats, closes Seattle consulate

Senior Trump administration officials said all 60 Russians were spies working in the U.S. under diplomatic cover

Canucks rally for solid 4-1 road win over Stars

Markstrom sharp in goal as Vancouver beats Dallas

Most Read