(Black Press Media files)

B.C. woman loses bid to sue for negligence in residential school sex assault

Courts find the bus driver was not negligent in getting off the bus just before the assault

A B.C. woman who was sexually assaulted on a school bus while attending a residential school has lost her opportunity to sue for damages with B.C.’s Court of Appeals.

In a judgement released Friday, a three-judge panel at B.C.’s Court of Appeals said the woman would not be awarded damages because there was no negligence on the part of the school bus driver.

The woman said the assault took place on a bus parked at the Prince Albert Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan after a hockey game.

Court documents do not provide the date of the assault, but the residential school operated from 1951 to 1969.

The woman, who is not named, made her claim thought the Independent Assessment Process (IAP), which was established to handle claims of serious physical, sexual or emotional abuse suffered at Indian Residential Schools. Claims are handled by adjudicators.

She told the courts that as soon as the bus stopped on school property, the driver got off. Immediately following that, she said, she and her female schoolmate were grabbed by the boys sitting beside them.

The woman said she was forced down to the floor and sexually assaulted by the boys. She then cried out, leading to an older female classmate going to get the bus driver. The bus driver returned immediately, and the assault stopped.

The woman’s claim centres on three questions: did the assault take place on school grounds? Did an adult employee of the school know, or should have reasonably known, about the abuse? Did the adult employee fail to take “reasonable steps” to prevent the assault?

The IAP adjudicator found the woman was sexually assaulted on school grounds and that adult employees of the residential school knew that kind of abuse was occurring at the school. However, the adjudicator found that “reasonable steps” did not mean the bus driver had to constantly supervise the students and that there was “a reasonable level of supervision in that there was an adult bus driver who was for that time responsible for the children.”

He dismissed the woman’s claim.

She appealed the decision but adjudicator’s claim was held up during two reviews, by a supervising judge, and on Friday, by the appeals court.

In her reasons, Justice Barbara Fisher found there was no reason to disagree with the judgement of the supervising judge, who Fisher said had acted in “accordance with the appropriate principles” in deferring to the conclusions reached by the IAP process.

ALSO READ: Statue of B.C.’s controversial ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

ALSO READ: Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian spies welcomed energy industry info about alleged threats, documents show
Next story
B.C. school district teams to focus mental health treatment

Just Posted

Langley Players take over Mainstage on July 8 in Port Alberni

Comic dialogue, compelling drama characterize Dancing at Lughnasa

Port Alberni falls to West Kootenay in provincial softball action

Port Alberni hosted the provincial championships from July 5-7

Provincial U14 C girls’ softball championships continue in Port Alberni

Host Alberni Valley Blazers play Sunday at 12:30 pm at Echo Fields

Rain doesn’t stop lawn bowling tournament in Port Alberni

Men’s and Women’s pairs compete

Mainstage weekend plays make a point in one act

North Shore, Peace River zones next to present in Port Alberni theatre

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

BREAKING: Hiker found alive in Strathcona Park

Search crew discovered Naswell, 50, in cabin early Monday afternoon

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read