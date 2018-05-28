The scene at the rail crossing on Broadway Avenue in Chilliwack Saturday evening after a man in a wheelchair stuck on the tracks was killed. (D. Todd Jerome photo)

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Julie Callaghan was driving to an event on Saturday evening in Chilliwack when she approached the rail crossing at Broadway Avenue.

As the lights started flashing, she thought for one moment about speeding up to dart across, but instead she stopped.

That’s when she saw a man in a motorized wheelchair who appeared to be across the track, adjusting his headphones possibly.

“As soon as the arms started to come down, he started rocking in his chair,” Callaghan told The Progress Monday. “And that triggered me to recognize he was stuck.

“He was really trying to force the chair out and he couldn’t do it.”

Callaghan got out of her car and ran in her high-heeled shoes to help. Another woman named Yvonne Kanis also ran over, and the two women got to work trying to move the wheelchair.

Nobody spoke, and Callaghan remembers no sounds. Not the ringing of the rail crossing arms, or the long horn blast of the fast-approaching CN train.

“We were trying to get him out, even if we pushed him on his face but those wheels were so planted that we couldn’t,” she said.

Facing west as she tried to free the man, Callaghan decided it was time to turn to see where the train was.

“I just looked and it was that moment we had to let go. We just let go. We knew we had to save ourselves. It was a tough decision, trust me.”

Callaghan let go at the last second and her left hand was clipped by the train breaking her knuckles, ripping tendons, and tearing a huge gash in her hand.

“The impact was incredible.”

• READ MORE: One dead, one injured after being struck by train in Chilliwack

The other woman was uninjured, but the man in the chair, Matthew Jarvis, was killed.

Callaghan said she didn’t see it, but apparently Jarvis had a Slurpie cup with him as he had been on an outing to 7/11. And half an hour before the incident, he posted a selfie of himself and new sunglasses.

“New pair of shades. What do y’all think?” said the Facebook post at 5:03 p.m.

There was an outpouring of support and condolences on social media after the tragic fatality on Saturday, with family and friends remembering Jarvis.

What also emerged was claims that Callaghan’s actions were heroic.

Mary-Jane Warkentin was driving up to the tracks on Broadway right when it happened.

“This woman was a true hero,” Warkentin said. “She ran from her car to try to save the man and ended up injured due to her heroic action.”

Callaghan’s own husband is a firefighter with the Chilliwack Fire Department who was emotional on Facebook about his wife’s attempt to help.

“Yesterday showed me that it didn’t matter what the circumstance was, she was willing to help someone out, even though it could have ended bad for her,” Darren Callaghan posted. “When I met my wife she became my best friend. When we got married she became my wife. Yesterday, she became my HERO!!”

But like most heroes, Julie doesn’t think of it that way.

“I just did what I had to do,” she said. “I saw someone stuck on the train tracks for gosh sakes. You have to try…. I don’t see it as heroic.

“At the end of the day, we didn’t save him.”

As for her, Callaghan had surgery and she’s told she might have nerve damage in her fingers. But it will be the post-traumatic event healing that will take time.

“I’m going to do some counselling, critical incident counselling.”

The official cause of the fatality is under investigation.

• RELATED: Train whistling to halt soon at three Chilliwack crossings

• RELATED: Elderly man killed at Chilliwack rail crossing

• RELATED: Man who committed suicide at Chilliwack rail crossing remembered one year later

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Julie Callaghan, who attempted to save a man who stuck on the tracks at the Broadway Avenue rail crossing in Chilliwack on May 26, suffered severe damage to her hand when the train hit her. (Facebook)

A selfie Matthew Jarvis took just half an hour before he was killed on May 26 when he was struck by a train as his wheelchair was stuck in the tracks at the Broadway Avenue crossing in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Matthew Jarvis was killed on May 26 when he was struck by a train as his wheelchair was stuck in the tracks at the Broadway Avenue crossing in Chilliwack. (Facebook)

Previous story
Missing B.C. men last seen in Ucluelet
Next story
‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Just Posted

Elizabeth May pleads guilty in pipeline protests

Federal Green Party Leader was one of more than 150 people facing criminal charges

Owner of derelict hotel in Port Alberni misses demolition deadline

City will take over and add cost to property owner’s taxes

10th Avenue closed from Burde Street to North Park Drive for construction

Starting May 28, 2018, and continuing through to June 1, 10th Avenue… Continue reading

Port Alberni city council shuts down nuisance building

Tenants have been moved out until owners fix uptown building

Retired NHL referee Rob Shick heads to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Shick got his first licks at refereeing in small Port Alberni rink

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

‘You’ve gotta try it:’ Teen paralyzed in Humboldt crash goes to U.S. for treatment

Ryan Straschnitzki is heading to Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment, with Shriners’ help

B.C. woman who tried to save man stuck on rail tracks called a ‘hero’

Julie Callaghan herself struck by train in valiant effort to save 40-year-old who died

Half-brother pleads guilty in B.C. teen’s murder

18-year-old was killed five years ago, her body was discovered in Chilliwack

Youth in care need better path to independence, B.C. experts say

Lack of family, addiction and mental illness mean more early deaths

Mental health call-line set up for people affected by 2017 wildfire season

Telehealth program aims to help people suffering from depression, stress, or anxiety

30% of B.C. small businesses expect to cut staff to offset new payroll tax: report

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said small, medium sized businesses will be hit the hardest

‘The Stanley Cup final that was never meant to be’: Knights, Caps primed for Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final Monday in Sin City

Doug Ford under attack in final Ontario leaders debate

PC Leader Ford’s lack of platform attacked at debate by NDP and Liberal leaders

Most Read