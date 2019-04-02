Baby airlifted to hospital after alleged fall at Vancouver Island daycare

The incident is under investigation by police in Langford, as the baby remains at BC Children’s Hospital

An 11-month-old child was airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital with serious head injury allegedly sustained at Langford daycare. (gofundme)

An 11-month-old child from Vancouver Island has been airlifted to BC Children’s Hospital with a head injury that allegedly occurred at a licensed Langford daycare.

West Shore RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has been investigating the incident at a Langford daycare since March 29.

ALSO READ: Up to 100 daycare spaces proposed for new Langford shopping centre

“We can’t confirm at this time whether the injury took place at the daycare. That is what we are trying to determine. This type of investigation is quite involved,” said Const. Nancy Saggar.

The child is still in Vancouver receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital under the watch of neurologists.

ALSO READ: B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

At this time, no charges have been laid. The daycare is fully cooperating, said Saggar.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development has been notified and are investigating, as it has jurisdiction over daycares and daycare safety.

A gofundme page has been set up for the family and has already surpassed its goal of $5,000.

More to come…