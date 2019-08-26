Traffic backed up along the Nanaimo Parkway after two vehicle accidents 20 minutes apart this afternoon between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Back-to-back crashes back up highway traffic in Nanaimo

Two accidents happened 20 minutes apart between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road

Two accidents 20 minutes apart slowed traffic in both directions on the highway in Nanaimo on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to two accidents on the Nanaimo Parkway between Jingle Pot Road and Northfield Road.

The southbound accident happened just before 4:40 p.m. and the northbound accident happened at Northfield at 5 p.m.

