The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

  • Mar. 28, 2023 4:00 p.m.
  • News

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Driver stopped going almost 100 km/h over speed limit near Lake Cowichan
Next story
Sexual violence rampant amid lack of housing options for homeless Vancouver women: survey

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen tries to get the puck past Victoria Grizzlies goaltender Oliver Auyeung-Ashton during a game on Friday, March 24. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAISSON CREATIVE)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs finish regular season with 4-0 shutout against Grizzlies

Runners take off from the starting point at Cherry Creek Community Hall during the 2019 Port Alberni Paper Chase. ELENA RARDON PHOTO
Vancouver Island Race Series returns to Port Alberni with new route and name

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District adopts 2023 budget

Pop-up banner image