The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)

Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed North Island COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

Amid a flurry of tests and publicized COVID-19 cases, 12 test results in the Regional District of Mount Waddington were mixed up, causing six people to mistakenly be told they were negative, and six informed they were positive.

Vancouver Island Health Authority discovered the mistake during a routine quality assurance process Dec. 7, and immediately contacted the affected individuals.

“The error was the result of a lab testing tray being placed incorrectly into the analyzer.

“This was human error and is not indicative of any issues with Island Health’s COVID-19 testing accuracy or equipment,” wrote Island Health in an email to Black Press, adding that the lab team is developing new quality practices to prevent the chance of this happening again.

Some in the community referred to these as a ‘false positive,’ but it is important to note that the test results were not incorrect, they just had the wrong names associated. All positive test results are double-checked by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, and have been 100 per cent accurate to date.

READ MORE: Port McNeill mother confirms positive COVID-19 test

READ MORE: B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases (Dec. 10)

“Island Health is confident this is an isolated incident which was quickly identified and rectified through well-established quality assurance measures.

“We acknowledge the stress, anxiety and inconvenience caused by this error and sincerely apologize to those affected.”

On Dec. 10 the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported five new cases on Vancouver Island, with 158 active cases. Eight people are hospitalized and four are in critical care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vancouver Island Health Authority has confirmed seven deaths from COVID-19, and a cumulative total of 740 cases.

North Vancouver Island Health Service Delivery Area, which includes Hornby and Denman Islands, Comox, Courtenay and everyone north of that on the Island, plus a large section of remote mainland communities, has 30 active cases and a cumulative total of 166 cases as of Dec. 9.

Map showing the North Vancouver Island Health Services Delivery Area. (BC Health map)

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo
Next story
MPs urge support for small-scale Island distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms

Just Posted

Paper Excellence Canada will be investing $13 million in its Port Alberni paper mill to streamline production of food-grade paper. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Paper Excellence invests $13M in upgrades for Port Alberni paper mill

Project will see paper mill increase production of food grade paper

Chances RimRock Gaming Centre is located at 4890 Cherry Creek Rd. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Coulson Group buys Chances RimRock Gaming Centre

Non-profit Alberni Valley Gaming Association sells after 12 years

The School District 70 administration office in Port Alberni. AV NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni schools struggle with attendance amid COVID-19 exposures

Numbers in SD70 have fluctuated everytime an exposure is noted: superintendent Greg Smyth

I captured a photo of my mom, Judy Quinn, in the glass fronting a display of vintage typewriters and other writing implements, during the opening of Echoes in the Ice: Finding Franklin’s Ship in March 2019. I’m partial to vintage pieces that relate to my career, like typewriters and old cameras. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: The Alberni Valley Museum is full of cool artefacts; now you can own one

The museum and Alberni Valley Heritage Commission launch Adopt An Artefact program

Hotel Zed Tofino is offering free rooms to First Nations members and frontline workers wanting to self-isolate due to COVID-19. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Hotel Zed Tofino offers free rooms to local First Nations and frontline workers to self-isolate

“It’s about being good neighbours.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

The mixed up tests were caused by human error, not faulty results. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
Backwards tray results in 12 misinformed North Island COVID-19 testees

Six negative and six positive results were linked to the wrong names on the North Island

Shelter Point Distillery near Oyster River had pivoted to produce hand sanitizer for Vancouver Island hospitals and first responders when a supply shortage loomed during the pandemic. (Shelter Point Distillery/Facebook)
MPs urge support for small-scale Island distilleries after feds give sanitizer contracts to big firms

Trio calls on feds to financially support distilleries like Shelter Point, Wayward and Ampersand

A total of 17 people have tested positive from the Saanich Peninsula Hospital COVID-19 outbreak since Dec. 1. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Island Health records another death due to COVID-19 at Greater Victoria Hospital

Eight staff and nine patients have tested positive, two have died at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Emergency crews on scene outside Man Lee Oriental Market, where a vehicle crashed through a wall and window and all the way inside the store. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Vehicle crashes all the way inside store in downtown Nanaimo

Driver taken to hospital but no one inside store injured in incident Thursday at Man Lee market

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

VIJHL in action. (file photo)
VIJHL suspends season until Jan. 10

Provincial health order preventing 19- and 20-year-olds from skating

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Most Read