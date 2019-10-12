The Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre comprises several buildings along the waterfront in Bamfield, B.C. The centre is accessed by land or by water. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Bamfield boat service increases following fatal bus accident

Science students taking MV Frances Barkley to Bamfield marine station

Lady Rose Marine Services has seen a marked increase in students taking its passenger vessel to Bamfield in the weeks following a tragic bus accident on the gravel road leading to the coastal Vancouver Island community.

Two students from the University of Victoria were killed and several others injured when a bus rolled over an embankment at the 36-kilometre marker of the gravel Bamfield Main road, near the Carmanah Main Junction, on Sept. 13.

The bus, carrying 48 people including first-year marine biology students from UVic, was enroute to Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre for a weekend workshop.

READ: Two killed after bus crashes taking university students to Bamfield

“We’ve been inundated (with) students going to the marine station, which is good,” Lady Rose Marine Services owner Mike Surrell said.

“We’re doing a special rate for kids. Because of the incident that happened with the bus we’ve purposely dropped our rate to less than half so students can afford to get to the marine station.”

The MV Frances Barkley passenger and cargo vessel makes regular sailings on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Bamfield, and Surrell said learning institutions have also been booking charters for alternate days.

“We’ve been finding some of the classes have been doing their teachings while they’re sailing,” he added.

Surrell has teamed up with Bill Surry from the Alberni Athletic Hall to provide accommodation for students the night before early-morning sailings.

“After the accident I talked with Mike (Surrell) and Kelly (Clement, a field trip coordinator at Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre). Now the UVic people got a hold of me last week because they said they have three or four classes, including one later this month,” Surry said.

The Alberni Athletic Hall has dorm facilities available—they provide dorms for the West Coast Hockey Prep Camp for several weeks each summer—with 40 new mattresses available. “We haven’t got them put away for winter. We decided we could put them on the floor upstairs and (students) just bring their bedrolls and sleep up there,” Surry said.

“We want to try and keep them off the road as much as possible. That road, especially coming into winter, is not a great road to be travelling at night.”

A spokesperson from the University of Victoria couldn’t confirm whether the university has been sending students to Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre aboard the MV Frances Barkley. UVic is one of several post-secondary institutions that send students to BMSC for marine science classes, he said.

He added that UVic continues to conduct an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

RELATED: U.S. student, killed in Bamfield bus crash, remembered as ‘kind, intelligent, talented’

RELATED: Winnipeg student, killed in bus crash, remembered as passionate, kind

Surrell also owns a former BC Ferries car ferry that he purchased in 2016 with the intent to convert it to a passenger and cargo vessel. As soon as he brought it to the Alberni harbour he was flooded with requests to keep it as a car ferry and provide car service to Bamfield and Ucluelet. Surrell is still waiting for government approval for such a service.

READ: Potential vehicle ferry from Alberni harbour to Bamfield and Ucluelet

READ: Ucluelet mayor says highway closure shows need for car ferry between Port Alberni and West Coast

There is no infrastructure in place in Port Alberni, Bamfield or Ucluelet to accommodate car ferry service, only passenger and cargo service.

Interest in the ferry has increased again since the Bamfield Main bus accident, Surrell said.

“We’ve been inundated with car ferry requests,” he said.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A former BC Ferries vessel sits idle in the water across from Lady Rose Marine Services in Port Alberni’s harbour on a foggy Saturday morning in March 2019. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Previous story
Derelict hotel in Port Alberni sold

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni candidates trade barbs at Alberni all candidates meeting

Crime, climate change, seniors all on slate of questions

Derelict hotel in Port Alberni sold

New owner from Lantzville plans to build condos on Arrowview Hotel site

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

2019 ELECTION: Courtenay-Alberni candidates face tough questions from ADSS students

All candidates meeting took place at Alberni District Secondary School

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION: Courtenay-Alberni candidates square off at Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce forum

Economy, family and climate issues discussed

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

Victoria terminal sees sailing waits for BC Ferries headed into Thanksgiving long weekend

Ferries bound for Vancouver seem to be busiest Friday afternoon

Police seek help finding dangerous parolee on Canada-wide warrant

Brendan Thomas Roshinsky failed to meet the conditions of his parole in Prince George

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Officer shot, man arrested after standoff north of Nelson

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries

‘Aggressive’ owl attacks runner on Whistler trail, prompts warning from officials

Outdoor enthusiasts in the area are being told to use caution and report aggressive wildlife to BC COS

Romance scam involving fake Jeremy Renner targets Okanagan residents

An online impersonator posing as actor Jeremy Renner has been asking victims for money online

Police chief on Abbotsford cop killer’s guilty verdict: ‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice’

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

Most Read