Bamfield Road closed, flood warning issued for western Vancouver Island

Alberni Valley Landfill closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road

As of Saturday morning (Feb. 1), Bamfield Road was closed and being assessed by Western Forest Products for damage. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY KEN KING)

The road between Bamfield and Port Alberni is closed as a flood warning has been issued for western Vancouver Island.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the BC River Forecast Centre issued a high streamflow advisory for much of Vancouver Island. On Friday, this was upgraded to a flood watch for western Vancouver Island, and upgraded again to a flood warning on Saturday morning.

A flood warning means that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result. On Friday, the River Forecast Centre reported that Sarita River near Bamfield is above a two-year flow and still rising.

As of Saturday morning (Feb. 1), the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) reported that Bamfield Main is closed to traffic due to flooding and slides and is being assessed by Western Forest Products.

The MV Frances Barkley is back in service for those who need transportation to and from the West Coast.

The ACRD has also reported that the Alberni Valley Landfill is temporarily closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road.

#AlberniValley Landfill is temporarily closed due to powerlines down on Landfill Road. — Alberni-Clayoquot RD (@ACRDgov) February 1, 2020



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

