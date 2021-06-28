Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Campfire. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Ban on campfires, fireworks and open burning to begin Wednesday in B.C.

Prohibition comes as B.C. sees record-breaking heat wave and increase in wildfires

Amid scorching temperatures that are expected to continue through the week, including on Canada Day, B.C. has announced a province-wide ban on campfires.

The restrictions take effect on Wednesday, June 30, at noon PST and include campfires but also Category 2 and Category 3 open fires. The use of fireworks, sky lanterns and chimneys and tiki torches are also prohibited.

A campfire is defined as any fire smaller than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

READ MORE: Fire above Peachland remains out-of-control, Highway 97 reopens

There are 20 active wildfires burning in the province, 13 of which sparked in the past two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfiresCamping

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drying up in summer heat, only 38 Monday
Next story
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Just Posted

An aerial firefighting helicopter with a Bambi Bucket can be seen dropping water on a localized spot of the Cherry Creek fire off Clayton Road, Monday night. (TONY SHUMUK/ Special to the AV News)
VIDEO: Aerial tankers brought in to fight wildfire near Port Alberni

Link Jasper, 5, of Port Alberni plays at the Roger Creek Water Park in Port Alberni on Monday, June 28, 2021. The central Island city was expected to break another heat record on Monday. Jasper and his mother, Monica Dixon, said they have air conditioning at home but thought the spray park would be more fun for cooling off. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni smashes all-time heat record

The wing of a small plane can be seen sticking up from a wooded area behind homes in the Haydon Place neighbourhood of Mill Bay. The plane crashed Monday afternoon, June 28, 2021. (Jack Wilke photo)
One airlifted to hospital after small plane crashes in Cowichan neighbourhood

Echo Centre on Wallace Street in Port Alberni includes Echo Pool, the community centre, Alberni Valley Museum and the VIRL Port Alberni library.
Echo Centre open as cooling centre