Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a mariachi frog ornament stolen last month on Stewart Avenue. Photo submitted

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Nanaimo RCMP hope the public can help get the mariachi frog band back together.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, resident Marc Johnston is kicking himself for forgetting to lock his truck before going to bed April 16, when mariachi frog lawn ornaments were taken from his vehicle.

A press release notes that thieves made off with a suitcase of Johnston’s clothing, power tools and several personal items from the truck, which was parked at Anchorage Marina, located at 1250 Stewart Ave.

Johnston said to the investigating officer, the “clothes and tools can be replaced, but not my frogs,” which piqued the officer’s curiosity, prompting him to inquire about the frogs.

The trio of garden decorations are part of a four-piece band, and have been with Johnston for some time. Recognizing how distressed Johnston was, the officer scoured the surrounding area and was fortunate enough to find, under a nearby staircase, three of the four band members, as well as Johnston’s suitcase.

“We would love to reunite the band but hope is fading fast for a happy reunion,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

Anyone with information about the missing mariachi frog, which stands about 45 centimetres tall, is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

