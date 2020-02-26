A former Nanaimo investment advisor is accused of lying under oath to the B.C. Securities Commission. (Black Press file)

Banned Nanaimo investment advisor accused of lying under oath to investigators

B.C. Securities Commission to schedule hearing in March

A former Nanaimo investment advisor, banned for life from offering financial services, is being accused by the B.C. Securities Commission of lying to investigators while under oath.

The commission, an independent provincial agency which enforces the B.C. Securities Act, alleges that Kenneth Edward Smith perjured himself in relation to a probe by a separate regulatory body, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, for violating numerous dealer member rules. According to a press release, the securities commission alleges that when speaking to Smith in 2017, he said his company received money from only one investor, but after evidence was presented to the contrary, Smith admitted he tried to conceal information, making a false or misleading statement in the process.

The accusations against Smith by the B.C. Securities Commission have not yet been proven.

A hearing date for Smith is expected to be scheduled in March by the commission and evidence and arguments are usually heard by a three-person panel.

RELATED: Former Nanaimo financial advisor fined $125K, banned for life

The commission told the News Bulletin it couldn’t comment if its investigators were questioning Smith about the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada investigation.

In the regulatory organization’s June 2018 decision, Smith was found to have contravened a number of dealer member rules dating back to 2013. These included Smith taking part in an outside business venture, a company that provided chrome and graphic finishing on vehicles, without receiving permission from his dealer member (Queensbury Securities Inc.) and accepting a loan from a client for the business. Other contraventions included accepting $10,000 from a client to invest without consent of his dealer member.

The IIROC ultimately banned Smith for life from offering financial services in Canada, fined him $125,000 and ordered he pay $20,000 in costs.

The commission said the allegations in the current case are against Smith only and not Queensbury Securities Inc.


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

fraud

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes
Next story
Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Just Posted

Port Alberni finishes strong in men’s bonspiel

Home teams make it to the finals at Alberni Valley Curling Club’s Men’s Open Bonspiel

Beaver Creek rehab centre obtains lawyer over objections to proposed pot facility

Kackaamin says ACRD could stop Premium Med’s application with bylaw change

Port Alberni high schoolers check out North Island College

More than 150 high school students came out for an open house at NIC

ARTS AROUND: Beauty of Africa on display in Port Alberni

Photographs capture wildlife in Africa, alongside fibre art creations of the same image

VALLEY SENIORS: Active Port Alberni senior is in love with Vancouver Island

Maggi Slassor is involved in numerous aspects of her community

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters vow to keep protesting at B.C. legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Winnipeg police investigating graffiti on RCMP and other buildings

Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen denounced the vandalism

Banned Nanaimo investment advisor accused of lying under oath to investigators

B.C. Securities Commission to schedule hearing in March

Nanaimo woman to compete in new season of ‘Big Brother Canada’

Carol Rosher, a cancer survivor, is one of 16 houseguests appearing on reality TV show

B.C. seniors’ watchdog calls for better oversight after recent problems at Retirement Concepts care homes

‘There is no financial incentive right now to be a good operator’ - Isobel Mackenzie

Blockade reroutes traffic on Pat Bay Highway

About 80 people from four major Peninsula First Nations blocking major highway

Trucking company fined $175K for Kootenay creek fuel spill

Decision handed down last Friday in Nelson court

Most Read