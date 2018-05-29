Rachel Rose’s painting is one of four in the Harbour Quay area that disappeared over the weekend. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Banners vanish from Rotary Arts District

Four newly painted banners have disappeared from the Harbour Quay area

Four painted banners have disappeared from the Rotary Arts District in Uptown Port Alberni.

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club hung up dozens of banners along Argyle Street earlier this month, following the ninth annual community banner painting event over Family Day Weekend.

But four of these banners were discovered to be missing on Monday morning. They had been hanging in the Harbour Quay, near the covered walkway adjacent to the grassy area.

Ocean Valley Ink’s Rachel Rose was disappointed to learn Monday evening that her banner was one of the four missing.

“We just spent all that time painting them to brighten up the area,” she said.

READ: Banners beautify Rotary Arts District in Port Alberni

Rose drove around the Rotary Arts District after the banners were installed, looking for her own, but was unable to find it hanging anywhere. She sent a message to the Rotary’s Facebook page on Sunday only to learn that her banner, as well as three others, had gone missing.

“I’m pretty choked,” she said.

Rotarian Larry McGifford said they discovered the banners were missing after receiving Rose’s message.

“We were able to go through the area and see that four banners were missing from the four different lamp standards,” said McGifford. “These are banners we know were put up. We don’t know why this has occurred.”

The Rotary Club, he added, is attempting to review the other three banners that are missing to find out who they belong to. It is a bit of an unprecedented event for them.

“This is our ninth year of painting banners, and we’ve never had this kind of thing happen before,” he said.

Port Alberni RCMP Cpl Amelia Hayden confirmed that a file has been opened with the RCMP, but at this point it is not known whether the banners were stolen, knocked away by wind or lost some other way. The banners are located 20 feet up on lamp standards, and installation usually requires a boom lift. There are no cameras in the area, so the incident was not recorded.

Rose said she is disappointed that the banners disappeared before she was even able to see hers hanging up.

“If they offer another banner, I’ll paint one for sure,” she said. “But I’d like to get this one back.”

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash
Next story
Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

Just Posted

SENIORS WEEK: Lifeline offers peace of mind to Alberni seniors

Seniors in the Alberni Valley have an added sense of security

Banners vanish from Rotary Arts District

Four newly painted banners have disappeared from the Harbour Quay area

Sean Lyons wins 2018 Battle of the Bands in Port Alberni

Musician earned a spot on the lineup at the 5 Acre Shaker at McLean Mill

Alberni merchants ask city for pedestrian friendly changes to Third Avenue

Ideas include a round-about and road narrowing

Conceiving new Experiential artists’ hub for Tofino

“Art is not an object but a doorway.”

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

Most Read