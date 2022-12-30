Barbara Walters dies at 93. (Twitter)

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies at 93

The cause of death is not known at this time

Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died, according to ABC News. She was 93.

Her cause of death was not immediately known. Other details, such as where she died, were not immediately released.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.

Her drive was legendary as she competed for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more rivals, including female journalists who had followed on the trail that she blazed.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View.” In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on “The View” to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

READ MORE: ‘Ben died the same way he lived, defending a loved one’: Lake Country man killed in Haiti

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsEntertainmentjournalism

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
His last words were ‘I love you’: Sister mourns brother found dead in northern B.C. tent

Just Posted

Students in Anne Ostwald’s Social Justice 12 class are getting ready to host a day of activities at the Glenwood Centre on Jan. 13. Top row: Jayden Blake, Brianna Doucette, Natalie Zado and Brandi Lucas. Bottom row: Mya King and Alia Adams. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students have a HAY Day planning fundraiser event

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith, as pictured performing at the MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards in late August, will ring in the New Year as part of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023’ this Saturday. (MTV image)
Vancouver Island singer to be a part of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV special

The Maritime Discovery Centre is one of the Alberni Valley’s landmarks. (SUSAN QUINN / Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: The Grove art gallery temporarily closed

(Pexels)
UPDATE: Water restored in Cherry Creek after water main break