Oak Bay High School. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bathroom door gun threat sends Greater Victoria high school students home

Police find no evidence of anyone having a firearm at school

Oak Bay High students finished the day early with all planned practices and events cancelled after a threat Wednesday (Nov. 30).

On the advice of the Oak Bay Police Department, students and staff were released early as police investigated a written threat on a bathroom stall door. A message on the stall in a female washroom indicated someone was going to bring a gun to school and there would be a shooting at 2 p.m., police said in a news release.

“At 10:30 this morning our school liaison officer was notified of a threatening message written on the back of a bathroom stall door at Oak Bay High School,” Deputy Chief Julie Chanin told the Oak Bay News. “Out of a gross abundance of caution, students have been dismissed from school this afternoon.”

The Greater Victoria School District (SD61) alerted the public and told parents to check their email for instructions after closing the school and sending kids home before 1 p.m.

“Oak Bay police officers remain at the school conducting their investigation. At this point in time there is no evidence of anyone having a firearm at school,” Chief Mark Fisher said.

All classes, practices and scheduled events were cancelled for the remainder of the day. Outside programs, including the Neighbourhood Learning Centre, were also cancelled for the day.

SD61 and police expected activities at the Cadboro Bay Road school to resume as normal Thursday.

“The school’s been very cooperative as have the students and we appreciate everyone’s patience,” Chanin said.

Greater Victoria

