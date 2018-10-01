(Brad Dirks/Twitter)

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

As those for and against B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum continue to clash, advocates of the SOGI program have taken to social media to show their support.

#SOGIis4Me began trending on Twitter last weekend, with everyone from teachers to politicial candidates to parents speaking out.

Also sending out Tweets were pastors from around B.C., pushing against an anti-SOGI campaign led by other pastors that’s gained more than 200 signatures over the past few days.

A video compiling much of the support was put out by Brad Dirks, a SOGI advocate with a transgender son in the Langley School District.

“Our society is only as good as our youth, so a full and proper education affects us all in a positive way,” Dirks tweeted. “All students deserve a safe, inclusive environment at school.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses
Next story
Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Just Posted

PAACL celebrates Disability Employment Awareness month

Community Employment Program in Port Alberni helps individuals gain employment

Traffic light upgrade scheduled for 10th Ave and Redford Street

Port Alberni commuters may face delays

Big Read: Vancouver Islanders ponder the traditional practice of giving tax breaks to churches

Should public officials grant religious organizations economic advantages through tax breaks? And… Continue reading

Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni

Tickets still available for Huu-ay-aht sponsored dinner on Friday, Sept. 28

Port Alberni’s Gerry Fitzgerald suits up for Minnesota Wild training camp

The former BCHL player is now signed with the Iowa Wild in the AHL

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

Most Read