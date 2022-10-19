(Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

BC Centre for Disease Control warns of monkeypox automated call scam

IH doesn’t use automated calls to notify people about exposure to infectious diseases

As the second dose of the monkeypox vaccine becomes available for B.C. residents, so does the latest round of scams.

The BC Centre for Disease Control and regional health authorities are warning that an automated call scam about monkeypox test results or exposures is going around the province.

After an individual has a positive test for a communicable disease, such as monkeypox, public health contacts individuals for follow-up and/or to identify people who may have been exposed to the communicable disease. This is known as case and contact tracing.

According to the BC CDC, the call claims that you have been exposed to monkeypox. Health officials are ensuring residents that this call is to be disregarded as public health does not use automated messages to notify individuals of infections or possible exposures. You will never be asked to provide financial information during case and contact tracing.

Case and contract tracing are done by public health staff in the regional health authorities and not the Ministry of Health.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a total of 1,400 cases of the monkeypox virus have been confirmed in Canada, including 162 in British Columbia.

More than 19,000 doses of the Imvamune vaccine have been administered to those most at risk of contracting the virus in B.C.

The health authority says eligible people who have not yet received the first dose are encouraged to do so, but those who have had a monkeypox infection do not need a vaccine.

READ MORE: B.C. to get 1.7 million doses of new Pfizer bivalent vaccine from next week

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC HealthBreaking NewsinteriorbckootenayOkanagan

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Run, hide, fight: B.C. hospital staff being trained for active attacker scenarios
Next story
Seaspan strike threatening Island’s food chain, says Cowichan’s Top Shelf Feeds

Just Posted

The Grove—the Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley—has temporarily relocated its arts centre from the Rollin House to Harbour Quay, in the green building recently vacated by the Alberni Aquarium. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
ARTS AROUND: Alberni Valley’s arts centre relocates to Harbour Quay

(Warren Boyer photo)
3-vehicle highway crash in Whiskey Creek sends several people to hospital

Dominic the Scottish deerhound, with handler Heidi Gervais, left, and owner Lynne Bruce, wins best in show at the Alberni Valley Kennel Club’s annual championship show on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Canada’s top hound earns more accolades at Alberni Valley kennel club show

Barbara Bourget is a dancer and the co-founder of Kokoro Dance. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRIS RANDLE)
B.C. butoh dancer inducted into Canadian dance hall of fame