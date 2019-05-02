BC Children’s Hospital kicks off Jeans Day fundraiser

People are encouraged to wear denim to support the kids

Jeans Day kicks off on Thursday to help fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s fun and easy to participate,” said Maria Faccio, vice-president of philanthropy. “Just buy a Jeans Day pin at a participating retailer, and ‘Jean Up’ with your favourite head-to-toe denim outfit on May 2 to help provide B.C.’s kids with the best healthcare imaginable.”

READ MORE: Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

The annual Jeans Day BBQ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn at the hospital, near the Heather Street entrance.

Former Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean and team mascot Fin will be there, as well as members of the BC Lions and Whitecaps FC.

Kids can check out the exhibits set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The funds will help the hospital move forward with research and purchase equipment.

Since the fundraiser began in 1990, it has brought in more than $21 million.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Just Posted

Spring Writes celebrates the written word in Nanaimo

Alberni Valley author set to host presentation

Second week of Alberni spring basketball league sees close finishes

Next games are scheduled for Thursday, May 2

ARTS AROUND: New art exhibit shares scenes of the West Coast

Cathy Stewart’s paintings will be on display at the Rollin Art Centre until May 31

Perfect conditions bring new golfers to Alberni Golf Course’s men’s club

The weather was sunny and warm, for the Alberni Golf Club’s men’s… Continue reading

Youth wanted for RCMP summer camp

Deadline has been extended for central Vancouver Island applicants

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Evacuation order lifted for most of Zeballos, but five homes still affected

Engineering firm says ‘there is no absolute safety’ for residents of hazard zones following wildfires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Corkscrew roller coaster at Playland comes to a permanent halt

The ride is being sold to make way for an expansion of the park

Most Read