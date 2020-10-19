Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)

BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

The leader of the BC Conservatives is defending himself from accusations levelled by the BC Liberals related to a sexual harassment case in his workplace in 2018.

The case received public attention again in 2020 after the BC Liberals included a WorkSafeBC decision in an email sent to supporters and the media Saturday (Oct. 17).

The report goes over how BC Conservative Leader Trevor Bolin handled a case of sexual harassment among his store employees in 2018. The employee was ultimately terminated, which WorksSafeBC decided had a “causal connection” to their report of sexual harassment.

“I infer that the employer did not take the worker’s sexual harassment complaint seriously,” agency lawyer Abudi Awaysheh wrote.

“I find the employer took prohibited discriminatory action under the Act in terminating the worker.”

In a news release later on Saturday, Bolin, the candidate for Peace River North, defended his actions. He said the worker had accused another staff member of sexual harassment, as well as his store of wrongful dismissal.

“The staff member however, who was the victim, was later let go for her subsequent actions towards the general manager,” Bolin said. “She claimed wrongful dismissal, saying she had been terminated due to the complaint. This was not true.”

Bolin said the former staff member was terminated for yelling at the general manager, and that policies at his stores are “as good, or exceed” regulations.

He said that if he were faced with the issue today, he would have dealt with the “root issues” of the case rather than terminating the employee.

Bolin said the BC Liberals’ release of the 2018 document during a provincial election campaign two years later was only an attempt to “smear my campaign.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

Just Posted

Mid-Island Pacific Rim Election 2020 candidates.
BC VOTES 2020: Mid Island-Pacific Rim candidates discuss tourism during COVID-19

Provincial election will take place on Oct. 24

Smokey Port painted by D.F. Gray during the eighth annual Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery celebrates art online and in person

Fall in Love With Art! exhibit runs until Nov. 27

Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

$30K available for charities responding to COVID-19; deadline is Oct. 30

Alberni District Secondary School principal Rob Souther, ADSS Breakfast Club Coordinator Melody Burton, Andrew Johns and employees William Dorr and Erika Salvino celebrate Johns’ donation of $5,000 to the breakfast club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Feeding Alberni Valley residents one dollar at a time

Local organizations benefit from charitable donations

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Indigenous woman, Maxine Thomas, who was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP are looking for missing woman

Maxine Thomas hasn’t been seen by family since Oct. 3

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)
‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Most Read