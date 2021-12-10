BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Strong winds in the forecast prompted BC Ferries to cancel several Friday night sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland.
The 7 and 9 p.m. sailings in both directions between the Swartz Bay and Tsawassen terminals have been cancelled.
The 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. trips between Nanaimo’s Duke Point and Tsawassen have also been cancelled.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning, as an intense Pacific frontal system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to B.C.’s south coast. Winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected.
A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland Vancouver Island starting Dec. 10. The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h, gusting 80 km/h, are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night and into early Saturday morning.
