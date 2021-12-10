BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Routes between mainland and Greater Victoria, Nanaimo impacted

Strong winds in the forecast prompted BC Ferries to cancel several Friday night sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The 7 and 9 p.m. sailings in both directions between the Swartz Bay and Tsawassen terminals have been cancelled.

The 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. trips between Nanaimo’s Duke Point and Tsawassen have also been cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning, as an intense Pacific frontal system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to B.C.’s south coast. Winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected.

A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland Vancouver Island starting Dec. 10. The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h, gusting 80 km/h, are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

READ MORE: BC Ferries adding sailings for busy holiday travel season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryGreater Victoria

Previous story
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case
Next story
First Nations, Whistler, Vancouver explore 2030 Winter Games bid

Just Posted

Brad Cyr is a third-generation logger from Port Hardy who began working a union job as a grapple yarder in Port Alberni in December. He brought his concerns and a freshly cut slice from a stump to the ‘Stand Up for Forestry’ rally on Johnston Road Dec. 9, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Loggers block Highway 4 in front of MLA’s office to protest gov’t deferral on old-growth logging

Evan Vasarhely of the Port Alberni Bombers goes up against Campbell River goaltender Josh Doherty during a game in Port Alberni on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall to Storm in final home game of 2021

Power outages are possible on Vancouver Island as another wind and rain storm is expected to hit the area on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Citizen file)
Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

Totem Spirit candidate Emma Fines (left) and her manager Jordyn Broeckhuizen are getting ready for Totem 66. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Totem basketball tournament returns for 66th year