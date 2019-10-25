BC Ferries cancels sailings due to high winds

Due to high winds, BC Ferries has begun to cancel sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island for Friday, Oct. 25.
In the morning, BC Ferries issued a travel advisory explaining that Environment Canada has issued a wind warning and that winds are expected to reach 70 to 90 km/h across the Lower Mainland and the Island.
So far, due to the adverse weather, six sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay and two sailings between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay have been cancelled.
Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay
11 a.m. departing both the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals
noon departing the Swartz Bay terminal
1 p.m. departing the Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals
2 p.m. departing the Tsawwassen terminal
Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay
10:40 a.m. departing the Departure Bay terminal
1 p.m. departing the Horseshoe Bay terminal
Customers who have reservations on sailings that have been cancelled will be sent an email with information about the cancellation and about being accommodated on a later ferry. Cancelled reservations will receive a full refund.
Passengers at the terminal without reservations will remain on standby in order or arrival. However, those with reservations will be prioritized.
Winds are expected to become less intense by the afternoon or early evening, but BC Ferries will continue to update passengers about the conditions and status of sailings.
